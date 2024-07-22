IUPD appoints new deputy superintendent and chief law enforcement officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Public Safety has appointed Anthony Williams as its first deputy superintendent and chief law enforcement officer.

Williams is a police lieutenant of operations at Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in corporate recreation and wellness, and a Master of Business Administration from Northwest Missouri State University. Williams is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“I’m humbled and excited about the opportunity to join Indiana University,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m ready to share my experience and passion for policing in a higher-education environment with IU and looking forward to engaging with the IU community.”

During his time at Northwest Missouri State University, he has expanded the department’s mental health initiatives, strengthened student engagement and relations with campus organizations.

Williams is set take on his new role Aug.1. His role new will consist of leading operations on all nine campuses and working directly with IU Public Safety superintendent.

“Deputy Superintendent and Chief Williams has a track record of building trust and positive relationships within the police department and the communities he serves,” IU Associate Vice President and Public Safety Superintendent Benjamin Hunter said in a statement.