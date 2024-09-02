‘Kind of confusing’: Purdue, IU students head back to class after IUPUI split

Students started classes for the fall semester at IU Indianapolis on Aug. 26, 2024. Purdue students began a week earlier. The two separate institutions were founded on July 1, 2024, after their predecessor, IUPUI, split into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Doug McSchooler for Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — When Andy Jiang decided to leave his home state of Texas for college, he was drawn to Purdue University’s computer science program.

But he was put off by reports of overcrowding and housing shortages on the West Lafayette campus. Hoping for smaller class sizes, Jiang decided to enroll as part of the inaugural first-year class for Purdue University in Indianapolis.

“The Indianapolis campus seemed like a really interesting and fun new thing to test myself on,” the 18-year-old said.

Students from both IU Indianapolis and Purdue in Indianapolis headed back to school in August for the first time since IUPUI officially split in July.

At first glance, not much has changed on what’s now two campuses, aside from some dueling IU and Purdue signs. As students head back, both IU and Purdue are ramping up efforts to create separate identities. But because IU kept nearly all the facilities and students in the divorce, Purdue faces the task of creating a new campus and reputation in the city.

That leaves Purdue’s approximately 800 first-year students in the unique position of starting college at a campus that is, for the most part, not built yet. And there are, of course, some advantages to joining a college in the state’s largest city.

“I do think the students who have chosen to start in the first year in Indianapolis clearly are more interested in urban experience,” said Dan Hasler, chief operating officer for Purdue in Indianapolis.

“They’re clearly OK with a little bit of the uncertainty that comes with being the first — or the excitement of being the first.”

The new Purdue

The Purdue administration has their work cut out for them in creating a new campus.

The first new Purdue building will be a $187-million student center with dorms, classrooms and a dining area. Purdue plans to build its campus on 28 acres near the Madam Walker Legacy Center, currently a collection of parking lots and garages.

Beyond the traditional campus, Purdue’s also planning locations throughout the city, including at the Bottleworks District, Elanco Animal Health, 16 Tech, and Dallara in Speedway.

Purdue in Indianapolis is planning locations around the city, including at the Bottleworks District, Elanco Animal Health, 16 Tech and Dallara in Speedway. Credit: Provided photo/Purdue University

For now, though, the university is leasing five classroom buildings, part of IU’s dorm North Hall and more than half of the off-campus apartment building LUX on Capitol.

Because Purdue students don’t have a designated place to hang out outside class, Jiang said he feels somewhat detached from his peers.

So far, he’s made most of his friends through his off-campus roommate, an IU student.

“Building a sense of community for specifically Purdue students is the crux of my concern,” he said. “Constructing a campus center and some spots in which Purdue students can socialize, that’d be an amazing improvement.”

Andy Jiang, of Texas, heads to one of his first classes as a freshman at Purdue University Indianapolis. Students started classes for the fall semester at IU Indianapolis on Aug. 26, 2024, and Purdue students began a week earlier. The two separate institutions were founded on July 1, 2024, after their predecessor, IUPUI, split into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis. Credit: Doug McSchooler for Mirror Indy

Returning students are also feeling the effects of the split. Victor Diuno, a 22-year-old junior at Purdue, lost his $2,000 IU scholarship and now has to apply for Purdue aid.

Diuno, who’s studying mechanical engineering, can’t apply for federal or state financial aid because he’s an international student.

He thinks he can manage without the scholarship funding, but says it would be nice to have.

“It would just help lessen the load a bit,” Diuno said.

Business as usual for IU

When IU communications student Finley Garner first heard about the IUPUI split, she wondered why it was necessary.

But since then, it’s been an afterthought for Garner, a fourth-year student.

“Honestly, I don’t really know that much about it,” said Garner, who is 21. “It’s kind of confusing.”

Though IU Indianapolis doesn’t face the same pressure to build as Purdue, the school is planning some new initiatives. The state is contributing $89 million to a $110-million arena on IU’s campus, which will be built off Blackford and New York streets.

Students started classes for the fall semester at IU Indianapolis on Aug. 26, 2024. Purdue students began a week earlier. The two separate institutions were founded on July 1, 2024, after their predecessor, IUPUI, split into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis. Credit: Doug McSchooler for Mirror Indy

Like Purdue, IU is hoping that the separate campuses will create more work opportunities for students and entice them to stay in Indiana.

Chancellor Latha Ramchand said the university is planning to start a series where the school invites successful community and business leaders to speak to students. IU is also planning to ramp up collaborations with local businesses and internship opportunities, building off the business co-op program the school announced in October 2023.

“If Indiana needs workforce, IU Indianapolis has to be the No. 1 choice,” she said.

That focus was a plus for IU first year Shaun Merida. An aspiring respiratory therapist, he’s looking forward to taking advantage of IU’s internship programs by working at a nearby IU hospital.

Though Merida, who is 18, knew about the split, it hasn’t affected his experience at IU so far. In fact, Merida didn’t even know Purdue was still going to have a presence in Indianapolis until he saw the black-and-gold signs on the east side of campus.

“I thought they just went away,” he said.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus.