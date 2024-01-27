Lawrence Township school district installs weapon detectors

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — All secondary schools in the Lawrence Township district have installed “daily weapon detection,” the school system shared publicly on Friday in an advisory.

The advisory came just over a month since a shooting outside Lawrence Central High School after a basketball game between the district’s rivals.

Secondary schools, according to the Indianapolis metropolitan school district’s website, are Belzer Middle School, Fall Creek Valley Middle School, Lawrence Advanced Academy, Lawrence Central High School, Lawrence North High School, and McKenzie Center of Innovation and Technology. Students and visitors must use the detectors to enter the schools.

“The MSD (Metropolitan School District) of Lawrence Township has been conducting weapons detection at large events and random detection/searches daily since 2016. As part of our commitment to maintaining safe and secure learning environments for all students and guests, all secondary schools (Grades 7-12) have now transitioned to daily screening upon entry into the building,” the advisory said. “The process will be quick and non-invasive, and individuals will simply walk through the detector(s) as part of their daily entry routine.”

The advisory also said, “Building administrators/security personnel will be present and will oversee and assist with these new protocols. Increased familiarity of these new protocols will expedite the process.”

Lawrence Township Schools’ advisory did not say how much was spent for the weapon detection system, or how many incidents involving students with weapons have happened.

In December, Perry Township Schools in Marion County announced it had purchased 13 weapons detectors for $1.5 million. They were installed at Southport High School and Perry Meridian High School, but can also be used, for example, at football games.

In the 2022-2023 school year, Perry Township Schools recorded 10 incidents involving high school students with weapons.