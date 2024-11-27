Lebanon High School students protest high school principal after verbal abuse claims

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Lebanon High School are protesting against Principal Frank Meyer’s behavior after some students and staff accused him of being verbally abusive towards them.

Gabriel Kellogg is a junior at Lebanon High School, and though he did not start the protests, he says he took charge after nothing seemed to be working. He says he wants the district to do something about Meyer’s behavior.

“(Meyer) was very unprofessional and he was commonly giving derogative comments towards them like calling them ‘piggie’ or they’re ‘too ugly to get dates to homecoming,’” Kellogg said.

In a Facebook post, former school employee Jocelyn Hiatt said Meyer fired her after confronting him for this behavior. Students also want her to be reinstated.

“We were there to protest the verbal abuse that got called out towards our principal towards staff and students and the unjust firing of Ms. Hiatt,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg wants to see real change. He wants more input from the community when it comes to hiring principals. He wants students, staff, and faculty to be allowed to participate in a vote with the final say on who will be the principal.

“The school board does their interviews, and then they get their best candidates, and then students and teachers and staff get to meet these candidates, and then we all get to have a vote on who we want as our principal,” Kellogg said.

The Lebanon School Corporation declined to comment directly on the protests, but shared a letter sent to students and their families.

Lexy Britt Buis, the communications director for Lebanon Community School Corporation, told News 8 in a statement that they “don’t have any updates beyond the information shared with our Lebanon High School families (in a letter) over the weekend.”

That letter encouraged students to sign up to have one-on-one conversations with their school counselors and administrators.

Kellogg met with the school leadership just before speaking with News 8.

“That was to go over our demands and get perspective and see what they are doing but they had no comment at the time,” Kellogg said.

A second protest had been planned for Wednesday morning after the first gained attention from both online and the community, but plans have changed.

Kellogg said in an update to News 8 that their protest was cancelled after school officials announced students protesting would be considered skipping class.

He says the students will instead silently protest by wearing red, white, and blue to class.

Letter sent to LHS students and staff before Friday’s protest