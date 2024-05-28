Marian University expands prep school to serve students in all 50 states

MARIAN, Ind. (WISH) — Marian University Preparatory School is expanding its enrollment options to provide high-quality education for students in grades K-12 in all 50 states.

According to a release, the expansion includes added grade levels to serve students in grades K-12 who will have access to dual credit and enrollment opportunities through Marian University.

MU Prep operates as an independent Catholic school under the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, providing “a high-quality education that prepares students to attend college or pursue a career after high school.”

Joseph Heidt, recently named MU Prep’s executive director, will lead the school through its next enrollment growth phase. Heidt brings two decades of experience in strategic, purpose-driven leadership at the K-12 and university levels.

“In Indiana alone, the state’s unemployment rate hovers just below 4 percent,” Heidt said in a release. “This demonstrates the need for skilled individuals who are ready to have an immediate leadership impact when they enter the workforce, training, or college. No matter the path after high school, MU Prep sets students up for success in college, their career, and life. Our online Catholic education gives students the flexibility to receive a great values-based education where they connect with faculty and staff who provide intentional mentorship and support to enable their success as future transformational leaders for our world.”

Students can access various university recourses and unique opportunities, including dual enrollment in college classes. Hoosier students in grades 6-12 will also have access to in-person opportunities to participate in apprenticeships, earn workforce certifications, and attend field trips and on-campus activities, a release said on Tuesday.

“Marian University continues to be a leader in providing an education that prepares students for a good life and serve as transformational leaders,” said Kenith Britt, Ph.D., chief operating officer and chancellor of Marian University, in a release. “Through MU Prep, students across the country can now access a strong Catholic education grounded in our Franciscan values: dignity of the individual, peace and justice, reconciliation, and responsible stewardship.”

Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is open. Families can learn more about MU Prep and enroll here.