Marian University launches program to empower future Black leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University announced the launch of a new program designed to empower and support the development of future Black leaders.

On Monday, Marian University announced with excitement the launch of its new program, the Black Leadership Initiative. This initiative is designed to empower Black students by providing them with the experiences, knowledge, and opportunities needed to become influential leaders in their communities and excel academically at the university.

According to a release, John Turner has been appointed the inaugural exectutove director of the program, bringing his deep passion for education and a proven track record in leadership development and student support to the role.

The BLI will provide students with mentorship, professional development, community engagement opportunities, and scholarships, ensuring they are wellprepared to lead with confidence and integrity.

Statements

“The Black Leadership Initiative is more than just a program, it’s a movement that will empower

our students to achieve their highest potentials,” said Turner in a release. “I am honored to lead this

initiative and to work with our students as they embark on their journeys to become

transformational leaders. I aim to create an environment of inclusive belonging for Marian’s

Black students focusing on recruiting, retaining, and supporting their success. Together with

God, faculty, staff, and the Indianapolis community, we will empower these students to apply

their education in ways that demonstrate our Franciscan values in their careers and

communities.”

“The Black Leadership Initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to educate the whole person and to prepare our students to lead in service to the world,” said Kenith Britt, Ph.D., chancellor of Marian University Indianapolis. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Turner at the helm of this initiative, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our students and

our community.”