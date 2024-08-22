Marian University initiative designed to boost enrollment, support Black students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University is addressing declining enrollment rates among Black students with the launch of a new program aimed at providing full tuition and support to 25 Black students from the Indianapolis community.

Marian University had more than 5,000 people in undergraduate and graduate programs, according to October 2023 figures. The largest undergraduate program was its school of nursing.

WISHTV.com first reported on the new initiative Monday.

John Turner, executive director of the Black Leadership Initiative, stopped by News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss the Black Leadership Initiative’s goals and impact.

“This program is a phenomenal initiative that honors our president, CEO, and our CASE (Center for Academic Success and Engagement) team. We’re focused on reaching out into the Indianapolis community, bringing in 25 Black students, giving them full tuition, and providing all the support they need to graduate.”

The initiative was designed to be rooted in Marian University’s Franciscan values, with a strong emphasis on serving the Black community. Turner noted that Marian University is one of the few institutions in the country offering such a program.

“As you know, we just received a significant REID (Riverside Education Innovation District) grant from the Lilly Endowment. We want to show the community that we’re here to serve the Black citizens of Indianapolis in every possible way. We’ll be working with our Klipsch Educators College, our College of Osteopathic Medicine, and other initiatives to help these students succeed.”

Critics of the program may view it as a handout, but Turner addressed these concerns head-on. “A few years ago, we launched a Latino Leadership Initiative that raised our Latino enrollment from 15% to 25%. By 2030, we’re aiming for Marian University to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution. With the Black Leadership Initiative, we want to achieve similar success with our 15% Black student population.”

Turner says Marian is committed to serving all students, regardless of race, and helping them succeed. “We want people to know that Marian University is here to serve them, no matter their color. We’re here to help our Black students succeed in every way possible.”