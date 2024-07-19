Martin University to host community ‘Kick Back’ event with on-site enrollment

Martin University on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on the east side of Indianapolis. Martin University will host a block party from 2-5 p.m. June 1 on campus, 2186 N. Sherman Drive, in an effort to boost enrollment. (Photo by Jenna Watson / Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People can kick back and relax on Friday evening at Martin University.

The university is hosting a community “Kick Back” event at the Peace Garden at 2186 North Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

The school promises live music and performances, Journey Dogz and Mr. Hibachi food trucks, music by DJ Highlife, yard games, raffles, and vendors.

The university says on-site enrollment and Martin University counselors will be available for anyone with questions or interested in improving their lives through education.

The free event is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and open to all ages.

“We at Martin University boast that we are a ‘communiversity,’ meaning that we are a university that wants to have strong relationships with the community. Our goal is to educate, engage with, and provide events that bring everyone together,” Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President of Martin University said in a press release. “This event promises a fun and enjoyable time for all ages whether you want to simply ‘kick back’ and celebrate and the summer or learn more about Martin and what we have to offer.”

People can register before the event online.