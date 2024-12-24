New elementary school could open in Martinsville by 2027

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville has moved forward with plans to construct a new elementary school, slated to open for the 2027-2028 school year.

Construction was set to begin in the summer at a site off Interstate 69 south of River Valley Christian Church, the district said in a news release.

The decision to build a new school comes as part of the district’s effort to modernize its learning environments and to streamline operations. The new school will consolidate three to four of the district’s existing elementary schools, addressing the rising maintenance costs and outdated facilities of the district’s seven elementary schools.

The district says it hopes the new school will reduce long-term operational and maintenance expenses while offering students more modern resources.

In addition, the district has planned to invest in upgrades for its remaining elementary schools, aiming to ensure all students have access to high-quality educational opportunities across the district.

The project will be financed using the “Build-Operate-Transfer” model, which is designed to ensures no increase in local tax rates. This method, used successfully by municipalities and counties throughout Indiana, allows significant projects to move forward without placing additional financial burden on residents, the district says.

Cost savings from the consolidation are expected to allow Martinsville Schools to direct more resources toward teacher salaries and safeguard the district’s education fund. The district says the changes are also expected to help boost enrollment and improve the district’s financial stability.

Adjustments to transportation, redistricting, and staffing will benefit both students and staff, the district believes, noting that more students will gain access to transportation services, and class sizes will be better balanced, creating a more supportive learning environment.

The district in the fall will announce which schools will close, and give details on transportation changes, redistricting, and upgrades to the remaining schools.

The release said, “To receive project updates, along with other MSD of Martinsville updates, email community.relations@msdmartinsville.org to be added to the MSD Community Group on ParentSquare.”

Martinsville is located along I-69 and is about a 40-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis. The Martinsville Schools district serves more than 4,000 students from Martinsville and parts of Morgan County surrounding the city.

The city recorded 11,935 residents in the 2020 Census; in 2023, the estimated population in 2023 was 11,946, according to Stats Indiana.

Statement