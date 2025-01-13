‘The Morning Bell’: IPS superintendent highlights growth, new initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson joined Daybreak to discuss the district’s growth, successes, and plans for the future, including initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for students.

Enrollment steady amid changes

IPS, the largest school district in the Indianapolis metro area, serves approximately 31,000 students, a number that has held steady despite ongoing changes within the district. Johnson credited this stability to the implementation of the “Rebuilding Stronger” initiative, which focuses on equitable access to education across all grade levels.

Graduation rates climb

One of the district’s major successes has been an increase in high school graduation rates. Over winter break, data showed an 87% graduation rate for IPS high schools, up from last year. “Six of our 12 high schools exceeded the state graduation rate,” Johnson said. “We’re so proud of the hard work our teachers and staff are doing every day.”

Expanding opportunities for students

The district is now halfway through the first year of its “Rebuilding Stronger” initiative, which aims to make sure that all students have access to programs and experiences that set them up for success.

Elementary students now have access to music, art, and computer science, while middle schoolers can take advantage of world language courses, algebra, and participation in band or orchestra. Since the initiative began:

STEM enrollment among elementary students has grown to over 3,000.

World language participation has increased by 50%.

Enrollment in band and orchestra has jumped by 75%.

“We’re excited to give our kids the experiences they deserve,” Johnson said.

Concerns over proposed legislation

Johnson also addressed concerns over House Bill 1136, which she described as potentially disruptive to the district’s progress. “Our board released a strong statement of opposition last week, and I stand with them,” she said. “We’re serving 31,000 students who are pursuing their dreams, and we’re committed to ensuring IPS continues to thrive.”

Enrollment window open

For families looking to join the district, the first round of enrollment is open until Jan. 24 through Enroll Indy. “Families still have time to make their school selections,” Johnson said.

Encouragement for the community

Before wrapping up, Johnson shared her pride in the district’s accomplishments and urged families to explore IPS’s unique offerings, including STEM, Montessori, and International Baccalaureate programs. “Every day, our staff is working hard to ensure students get the experiences they deserve. IPS is the only public school system in the area offering some of these opportunities,” she said.

For more information on the district’s goals, click here.