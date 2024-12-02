The Morning Bell: Meet Washington Township’s next superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every month, WISH-TV highlights a local school district with “The Morning Bell,” a conversation focused on new or exciting programs and accomplishments within Indiana schools.

Sean Taylor, the next superintendent for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township, joined Daybreak on Monday. Taylor’s set to step into the role in July, taking over for Nikki Woodson, who has held the position since 2011.

Taylor, who has a doctorate, is currently the district’s associate superintendent of schools and has worked in the district for 16 years.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving as an assistant principal and principal at multiple levels,” Taylor told News 8. “And then most recently have been assistant superintendent, and now associate superintendent the last five years under her leadership. So, I’m very familiar with the district. Super honored, grateful for the opportunity to step into her this role in July.”

Taylor says there is one moment that sticks out in his memory that inspired him to get into education.

“We had a high school basketball coach who ran a summer basketball camp and he asked me if I would be willing to serve as a camp counselor for our 1st- and 2nd-grade students. I jumped at the chance and I loved it.

“Ever since that moment, I kicked off this worthwhile endeavor, that really felt mission oriented, very purposeful. And so that kind of led me into teaching. The fortunate thing about my role now is I still get to teach and coach. I’m just doing that with more adults than I am with kids,” Taylor said.

(Provided Photos/MSD of Washington Township)

As Woodson transitions out of her tenure, Taylor says they are gathering feedback from the community to build the district’s next five-year strategic plan which will launch in July.

In November, Washington Township announced a $4,000 base salary increase and a $1,300 one-time stipend for all eligible teachers this school year. That is an 8.5% average increase in total compensation for our teachers in 2024-2025.

Additionally, the Washington Township School Board also approved substantial compensation increases for non-teaching staff including instructional assistants, cafeteria staff, school resource officers, custodians, transportation staff, and many other important roles. District leaders say many of the staff also saw an increase in paid time off and retirement benefits this year as well.

Taylor says the number one indicator for student achievement is the quality of the threat in front of them, and considers it an honor for the district to compensate their teachers through these raises.

“Remaining as highly competitive as we possibly can in that market is vital to our success,” Taylor added. “And so, that will remain a focus as we move forward because we want to make sure we are as competitive as we can be and we retain the best staff that we can. We are very fortunate in Washington Township to have some phenomenal educators.”