Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

National 529 Day: Funding your child’s education

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks National 529 Day, which helps families start saving for college.

The money that is contributed to a 529 plan grows tax-free and can be used at any time for qualified education expenses including private school tuition for K-12, college tuition, room and board, books, computers, printers, internet service, as well as graduate schools, trade schools, and apprenticeships.

Alexander Joyce, president and CEO of Rejoyce Financial joined Daybreak to explain more about the plan and how parents can start the process of saving for college.

“529 is what I like to say, a forced way to save for a college education. Better to save early than just let it sneak up on you. One of the best ways that a 529 works is that it is tax deferred. It is the ability to grow money again,” Joyce said.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fans take over the Brickyard...
Month of May /
After yearslong delay, DEA revokes...
National News /
Workingman’s Friend still serving giant...
Local News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
3 healthy kittens born to...
National News /
Debt limit negotiators under pressure...
National News /
Passenger opens exit door during...
International News /
Always wanted a lighthouse? US...
National News /