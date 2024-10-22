70,000 FFA members descend on Indianapolis for national convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of blue corduroy jackets are about to descend upon downtown Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and Expo this week.

The 97th edition of the annual gathering will kick off at noon Wednesday and end on Saturday. Many FFA members were seen roaming around the Indiana Convention Center Tuesday morning.

According to FFA officials, more than 70,000 students, exhibitors and officials will come to the national gathering.

Mandy Hazlett, an associate convention director for FFA, says the 2024 theme is “Engage.”

“For us it means … talking with … other members they’re meeting from across the country,” Hazlett said.

It also means “talking with all the exhibitors we have, future careers (or) engaging with the community through service projects. It’s all just about talking and being with one another and learning.”

Students will hear from professionals representing about 350 different careers in agriculture and from 65 different universities.

Members will also complete service projects for the national organization and 24 nonprofits throughout central Indiana.

FFA has returned to Indianapolis to host its national convention every year since 2016. It will stay in the Circle City through at least 2033. The city also hosted the convention for six years between 2006 and 2012.

Alaska FFA State President Inga Peterson was one of about a million members in the organization across the country. She traveled 17 hours to get to Indianapolis.

“Nothing gives you a bigger picture of what is FFA than coming to national convention,” Peterson said. “Not only do you make connections with members and sponsors, but you get to understand just how (agriculture) impacts everyone in so many different ways.”

It’s that impact and legacy of the group that Wisconsin FFA State President Jescey Thompson says he hopes to continue in his committee this week. “Our job is evaluating where we’re at as an organization. When it comes to all aspects of agriculture, whether you’re growing crops on a farm or doing agriscience in a lab, researching doing biomedical things or careers like that. We’re really focused on making sure that our organization represents all areas of agriculture.”

At the convention on Saturday, the members elect a new class of national officers.