Initiative bridges gap between high school and high-paying jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Educators and employers gathered Tuesday at Hyatt Regency Indianapolis hotel to bridge the gap between high school and high-paying jobs.

The initiative, now in its fourth year, is called New Skills Ready Network, a $7 million investment by JP Morgan Chase over five years in six cities to help underserved students find in-demand jobs.

In Indianapolis, EmployIndy helps connect and create pathways between school systems to higher education and employers. They do it through three ways: seamless transitions from high school to college or a technical school; work-based learning; and career advising.

Student Jhaniya Litt is in her third year as a modern youth apprentice and is staffed at the Indianapolis Public Schools. “I’ve learned how to strengthen and develop essential skills that I can use now and further future opportunities. The thing I’m doing now isn’t exactly where I want to be, but the skills I’m learning now can be utilized into that career which is social work like communication and collaboration.”

Kevin Lopez got into IU Indianapolis through seamless admissions in which students with 3.0 GPAs and higher are automatically admitted. “It was simple enough where I applied and got in, so it’s great.”

He said he’s really happy with his choice, “With IU being close (to where I live), it was on the top of my list.”

Organizers said admission of Indianapolis Public Schools students to IU Indianapolis increased by 130%.

PJ Woolston, vice chancellor for enrollment at IU Indy, said, “Students told us, ‘I wasn’t looking to go to college. I’m not sure if I’m college material,’ which is crazy when you look at their high school profile.”

Woolston says the initiative let IPS students get into college even if they didn’t consider it as an option. Students, he says, can later choose if they want to go to IU Indianapolis or not.

For Litt, she’s already seen the difference it’s made in her life. “I’m so very glad that I reached outside my box and did this opportunity.”

Marie Mackintosh from EmployIndy said, “We planted all the right seeds for all the students to want to stay in our community.”

Next year will be the final one for the initiative.