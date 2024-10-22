Butler Blue IV delivers hope to Noblesville student, celebrating his resilience

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Butler University’s live mascot, Butler Blue IV, embarked on a special mission to surprise one high school senior this year with his long-awaited college acceptance letter.

Butler University’s beloved mascot has delivered acceptance letters to students nationwide. Still, Monday’s trip to Noblesville held a special meaning as it honored a student’s resilience and community impact.

The iconic bulldog, adorned in Butler’s signature blue and white, approached the Habel home to bring joy to people who’ve witnessed Max Habel’s resilience and generosity.

Evan Krauss, the handler of the bulldog mascot, said outside Habel’s front door, “We have Butler Blue IV here, and we have come from Butler University to inform you that you are the first student to be admitted to Butler next year. Congratulations!”

The Noblesville High School senior faced unimaginable adversity when he lost his father in 2021 to a brain injury suffered from an accidental fall while on a family vacation.

Habel’s reaction was a heartwarming mix of disbelief and delight. “I feel like I’m so thankful for this opportunity. I’m excited to be admitted to Butler. It’s exceptional that out of all the kids in Indiana, they picked me.”

Habel became determined to honor his father’s memory by partnering with a nonprofit to create HabelFest, an annual barbecue competition to raise funds for NeuroHope, a neurological rehabilitation center.

Krauss said, “Max has used this opportunity to start a nonprofit barbecue competition to raise money for head trauma research. His resilience and strength just blew us away.”

Habel said, “It’ll be three years ago in like two weeks. But, every year, we host this barbecue competition in downtown Noblesville in Forest Park called Habel Fest, and it’s extraordinary as we use it to commemorate what he meant to us.”

The senior expressed gratitude toward Butler for the honor and emphasized his desire to continue his advocacy work through his education. Habel said of his father, “I think he would’ve been impressed. He would’ve said this was a lot of hard work that paid off, and I think he would’ve been as excited as I am right now.”

Habel’s journey is set to take flight at Butler, where he is destined to continue making a difference, one step at a time.