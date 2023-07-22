Noblesville car dealership revving kids up for school with free backpacks

LATEST: This event has concluded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana car dealership is helping kids get in gear for another school year with some free school supplies.

Students and their families can stop by Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville, 14701 Tom Wood Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and pick up a backpack filled with free school supplies.

News 8’s Lakyn McGee zoomed over to the dealership during Daybreak and learned more about the event from salesman Mark Jones.

“We want to help people that need some extra help with school supplies. We know that’s a big issue, so we want to help our local families here in Noblesville so they will have an easier way to get started in school this year,” Jones said.

The Tom Wood team has 500 backpacks to give away on Saturday, Jones says. Each bookbag contains items suggested by the Noblesville School Corporation.

“We have a case, we have glue, we have crayons, we have an eraser set, we have pencils and we also have colored pencils. We also have a bookbinder and a folder for the kids to enjoy and, hopefully, get a lot of use out of,” Jones explained.

The giveaway is a drive-thru event, so parents can pick up a free backpack without getting out of their car. Backpacks are available while supplies last.