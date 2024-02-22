Noblesville Schools listed among the top employers in the nation by Forbes Magazine

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Noblesville Schools announced Wednesday it has been named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes Magazine. The district was rated No. 18 in the national ranking, the highest of any organization in Indiana.

“Our staff is exceptional and we’re proud to be recognized for our unique culture of caring, innovation and excellence,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Hile said. “We place a high value on employee recognitions, professional development, community service, staff celebrations, competitive compensation and benefits, mentor networks, and safety and mental well-being. Noblesville Schools is a great place to be and we appreciate this prestigious honor.”

The annual ranking is conducted by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista and is based on a survey of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers at American companies. Organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were deemed midsize employers and survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others. Companies pay no fee to be considered.

Noblesville Schools is the largest employer in Noblesville with approximately 1,800 employees. In addition to educators, the district depends on many other types of employees to serve students including facility personnel, social workers, technology staff, food services, bus drivers, secretaries, human resources, finance professionals, and more.

