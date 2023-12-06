Noblesville student is Indiana’s first teacher apprentice in Ball State program

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — MacKenna Johnson’s day started like those of most teachers at Oak Trace Elementary.

She arrives at the building at 7:30 each morning. After helping to teach a kindergarten class, she switches to a first grade class, then back to two more kindergarten classes. Then, by late morning, she switches roles and heads to her own classes at Noblesville High School.

Johnson, a senior, is the state’s first registered teaching apprentice. Ball State University launched the program in 2022 after getting approval from state and federal regulators. She said her father happened to be at the Noblesville Schools board meeting the night that body voted to take part in the program. He spoke with the program’s organizers and, within two days, she was approved as the pilot student for the program. She began teaching at Oak Trace Elementary School, which is part of Westfield Washington Schools, in August.

“Whenever I walk into a classroom, they’re like, ‘Oh, Ms. Johnson’s here!’” she said. “It makes my heart happy to know that they like seeing me in their classroom.”

Johnson works at the school roughly 15 hours per week and gets paid for it. She is taking one calculus class through Noblesville High School. The rest of her coursework this fall is through Ball State. Lindsay Tomemichel, Westfield Washington Schools’ director of college, careers and strategic initiatives, said students sign up for the program much as they would any other class. They are not obligated to enroll at Ball State or even continue studying education, nor do they receive any automatic enrollment at Ball State. If they do choose to study education at Ball State, Tomemichel said, the program allows them to finish their bachelor’s degree in three years instead of four, which means less tuition spending and less student debt.

“It’s a year less of college credits that they have to pay for when they’re taking it through high school,” she said. “It’s a huge benefit, especially when you’re going into the teaching profession.”

Johnson said she plans to earn a master’s degree in special education and elementary education at Ball State, so she would complete both degrees in four years. She said the apprenticeship has allowed her to learn not only what it’s like to teach but also how to be a good employee. She said getting to experience working in a classroom is invaluable and assures her she has chosen the right profession.

“Not only me, but the students behind me get this hands-on experience that many people don’t get in their careers,” she said. “They have to wait until college to know what their job feels like. But right now, I can experience it and I can have mentors and guidance along the way.”

In all, state education officials said 33 students are enrolled in the program. Johnson will graduate in May. Four more Noblesville High School students are in the pipeline behind her.

Westfield Washington Schools officials said if Johnson completes her education degree as planned, they will guarantee her a job interview.