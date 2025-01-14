Education leaders mount opposition against bill to dissolve IPS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Proposed legislation at the Statehouse to dissolve Indianapolis Public Schools and four other school districts is sparking fierce opposition from education leaders.

House Bill 1136 has alarmed education leaders over its impact on local governance, prompting officials to unite in opposition.

“We must stand up as a community and say we don’t bargain with our kids. We don’t bargain with our families at all. At all!” Andrea Hunley, Democratic State Senator, said.

The bill mandates that if over 50% of students in a district attend nondistrict schools, the district must be dissolved. This clause would force public schools to convert to charter schools.

“The public school district of record, they are responsible for providing special education services to those kids, even in a private school. They are responsible for ensuring that all their records are kept and that we know where those students are and where they’re enrolled in school. So if we disband a public school district, how will we ensure we meet these federal requirements?” Hunley said.

This would impact IPS and districts such as Gary Community Schools, township Consolidated School in La Porte County, and others across the state.

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said this bill will hinder their efforts to rebuild and support Indianapolis youth.

“I need you to ask one question, ‘What will be better for all students due to this policy?’ Surely, we don’t think the solution is to take resources from one group of children and give them to another when everybody needs them to succeed. Indeed, we can speak with our leaders and advocate for them; they all need support,” Johnson said.

Even neighboring Pike Township board members are questioning the bill. They formed a coalition to oppose the measure.

“I do see the state launching a full-scale attack on other institutions. We already have four districts that are impacted by this bill. Pike will soon follow. We’ve had to fight to keep charter schools out of Pike and stand our ground. If this bill passes, we anticipate this becoming another fight in the next General Assembly,” Pike Township board member Demetrice Hicks said.

Pike Township organized a community meeting for Jan. 23rd at 6 p.m. at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church for people to voice their concerns.

“Even though it’s not affecting Pike Township directly, it’s with IPS … but it will directly impact our students because students come from that district and that area. When they do, it’ll affect the families. When it affects the families, it affects the community,” Pike Township school board member Toni A. Wilson said.