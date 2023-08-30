Parents raise concerns over racial achievement gap at Washington Township

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several parents are raising concerns over what they call a “large racial achievement gap” at Washington Township Schools.

“There’s good teachers, there’s good administrators. I get it, but if we continue to ignore it, then we’re being complicit in the outcomes that it creates and that’s a problem,” said Roderick Wheeler, a parent whose son was a student at Washington Township Schools.

Low passing scores from Hispanic and Black students at Washington Township Schools is alarming for parents like Wheeler, who says his son struggled for years getting good grades, forcing him to leave the school system and change schools.

“Ultimately, we found out. I asked the question: ‘Do you believe that Roderick can be successful, prepared for Harvard if he had the right intervention?’ The teacher responded, ‘I don’t believe that all children can make A’s and B’s,’” said Wheeler.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, 18.6% of Hispanic students and 20.7% of Black students in Washington Township are proficient in English/Language Arts.

Their White counterparts are 68.8% proficient.

Meanwhile, 17.2% of Hispanic students and 13.1% of Black students are proficient in Math.

Their White counterparts are 60.9% proficient.

“Washington Township. Any township in Indianapolis needs to think ‘hey, if we’re going to have quality in education outcomes, then we need to be able to differentiate our interventions and our instruction to be able to either close gaps or accelerate learning,” said Wheeler.

To help close the gap, members of the group “Concerned Residents of Washington Township” are asking school board members to step up and hold educators accountable.

Their spokesperson, Francesca Brady says “the belief of the group is that all kids deserve access to an excellent education. Race and income should not be barriers to achievement, whether it’s achieving success in school or achieving long term success, and they’re concerned.”

The group says they also want to see the school system truly committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“It has implications for the city’s future, for the future of the children who all deserve access to equal opportunities, and what the group wants is really to see is the district take this seriously,” said Brady.