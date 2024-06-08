Parents, teachers concerned about high school diploma proposals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of parents and teachers spoke out at an Indiana Department of Education meeting Wednesday.

Many of them opposed a proposal that would make sweeping changes to how diplomas are awarded.

Students could choose one of two proposed diplomas:

The Graduates Prepared to Success (GPS) Diploma, which is similar to the current Core 40 Diploma. The GPS Diploma would provide college readiness competencies such as the SAT and ACT standardized tests, and dual enrollment.

The GPS Plus Diploma would be tailored for students who may consider apprenticeships after high school.

Ron Sandlin, a director of school performance for the Department of Education, says the diploma choices allow students to customize their education. “Too often, our system has pushed kids up, right, just pushed them up, and, in some instances, pushed them out. We need to think about how we’re incentivizing where they’re going. How do we bring them to the table so they’re being pulled in?”

Each diploma would come with one of three seals: for higher education, employment, or enlistment in the military.

Katie Jenner, the state’s secretary of education, says the changes will help students determine what they want to do after high school. “How do we provide clarity to our students so that they know, you know, and, throughout the time, and aren’t waiting until their junior and senior year?”

Teacher Benjamin Tomell at Northrup High School in Fort Wayne said he’s worried students won’t get a well-rounded education under the proposal. “Knowledge of economics, world history, advanced mathematics, science, music, art, and world language are essential for the cultivation of productive citizens.”

Public comment will continue through the spring and summer. The Board of Education has until December to adopt the rule, which then would become effective in the 2025-2026 school year.

The Indiana State Teachers Association said in a statement that the proposed diplomas won’t challenge students enough.

“Educators and parents want students to receive a high-quality education that prepares them for success – college or career after high school. However, the constant changes to Indiana’s high school diploma requirements make this ideal challenging. Educators have raised concerns about the latest round of proposed changes. While the diploma seals are a step in the right direction, we remain concerned about key issues related to equity and access, lack of rigor in the GPS diploma and unattainable rigor in the GPS plus, and the negative effects on students having to earn a ‘C’ in courses in order to pass. We encourage parents and educators to contact the State Board (of Education) and ask them to address these issues.”

