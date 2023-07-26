Perry Township Schools increase security as school starts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students attending Perry Township Schools went back to school on Wednesday. The schools are increasing security this academic year by implementing a weapon detection system.

“It won’t be installed until September,” Superintendent Patrick Spray, who is in his first year in the role, said. “I think school safety is important every year. We do as much as we can to up those protocols and our safety plans every year. We always tell our families that everybody has a part in school safety including us as the school district, the parents, and the students.”

Last school year, there were ten incidents where a student brought some sort of weapon to one of their high schools. School officials said they were all resolved peacefully.

Parents can also expect about 140 bus drivers running routes.

“We feel comfortable with the number of drivers right now, but we are looking for more and hiring,” Spray explained.