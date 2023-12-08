Perry Township Schools install new weapons detection system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Perry Township Schools is preparing for major changes that’ll keep students and staff safe.

There’s a new weapons detection system that will catch any student who shows up with a gun.

For Perry Township Schools, safety is at the top of their priority list.

“We all know we can’t turn a blind eye to the violence that happens in our community, and it’s our task as educators to make sure that that violence stays outside the doors,” said Chris Sampson, the associate superintendent of Perry Township Schools.

The school system has installed several new detectors at Southport High School and Perry Meridian High School.

According to school officials, there are about 13 detectors between the schools.

Officials say it’s a step towards preventing any tragedy from striking in the first place.

Last school year, there were ten incidents involving high school students with weapons.

At least two incidents involved handguns, and two more involved knives.

School officials assured that they successfully managed each situation, with no evidence suggesting any plans for an attack by the students involved.

“Our intent is like, “Mam, sir, could you return [the gun] to your car? The law does allow you to have it on school property if it’s locked in your car and out of sight,” and so far, every incident that we’ve had the patron has been very compliant and said, ‘Yes, I’m sorry,’” said Sampson.

Earlier this year, the school board approved a $1.5 million contract to install these devices that are designed to detect weapons.

“We have a tablet that it notifies,” said Sampson.

Sampson said, “It will also tell you exactly where it hit on you. If we have three or four kids come through at the same time and three of them it didn’t hit on, but the one in the middle it hit on their hip, it’s going to find it.”

When students get to school, all they have to do is walk through these metal detectors without having to remove their backpacks or cell phones.

These detectors are mobile, which means they can also be used at football games.

Students like Isaiah Needam says they are thankful for the new system.

“Although it’s disappointing that we’ve come to this as a country, I think it’s necessary and it’s better to be safe than sorry, and with security like this, the school can focus on what really matters in a school and that’s our education,” said Needam.

School officials say they’re looking to hire more security officers to support staff in the future.