President Mung Chiang talks about launch of Purdue University Indianapolis

Video with this story is Jane King’s full interview with Purdue University President Mung Chiang.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University Indianapolis will officially launch in two weeks.

Purdue President Mung Chiang told reporter Jane King from News 8’s “Daybreak” that it’s an exciting time not only for Boilermakers but also the business community.

“Now, this is not a regional university. This is an integral part of our main West Lafayette campus. Think of it as the southern tip of America’s high tech corridor stretching between West Lafayette and Indianapolis, and, you know, Indianapolis is having a good year this year. A lot of great events including the sun and the moon lining up, total solar eclipse, on the same day. That Purdue men’s basketball was in the national championship game. That was a good day for boilermakers. Now, we say this is the totality of Purdue, to the totality of Indianapolis. We’re bringing all degrees and programs that Purdue has to offer to multiple locations in the city of Indianapolis with a goal of creating jobs, talents, and innovation in Indianapolis and along the high tech corridor.”

Chiang says Indianapolis will be Purdue’s first comprehensive urban campus.

