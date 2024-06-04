Purdue Fort Wayne announces new housing ahead for students

Search
Purdue Fort Wayne to build student housing complex

by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to build a student housing complex.

The $100 million project includes a four-story apartment complex on the university’s north campus.

Amenities will include a convenience store, a fitness center, a gaming room, study spaces, and multipurpose spaces.

Students could also enjoy a hammock farm, volleyball and basketball courts, grilling areas, and fire pits.

Work was expected to begin in October It’s scheduled to open in fall 2026.

