Purdue hosts electric vehicle go-kart race

by: Gregg Montgomery
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — With the month of May just around the corner, Purdue University kickstarted the racing excitement with the “Test and Tune” evGrandPrix.

A total of 120 high school students from around Indiana tested their electric go-karts at the Allison Innovation Center and demonstration track between 10th Street and Cossell Road.

The program’s goal is to encourage students to consider pursuing either a engineering degree or career in the electric vehicle field.

Corey Sharp, director of Purdue Polytechnic statewide partnerships, said, “It’s extremely fun for them. It’s a chance for them to learn new skills and technology in a competitive environment. They’re friends with each other so they are cheering and rooting for one another out on the track and so I think it really makes their school experience come to life.”

Purdue representatives say they plan on doing other events and programs to help boost the workforce field.

