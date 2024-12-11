Purdue University’s chief legal officer arrested for drunk driving

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University’s chief legal officer Steve Schultz has been arrested for driving drunk.

School leaders say they are aware of the incident.

West Lafayette Police Department arrested Schultz on Wednesday.

He faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15. Indiana’s limit for drunk driving is 0.08.

Purdue spokesman Trevor Peters says in a statement that the university “will address the matter pursuant to our applicable personnel policies.”

This article was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.