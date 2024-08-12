Purdue, Lilly expand development of tech, medicine with research center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University and Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. look to bolster research and development of new technologies and medicines through a new research center.

The Research Alliance Center will serve as an essential hub for collaborative exploration of new technologies, the university announced Monday.

Lilly says it will enhance every phase of pharmaceutical research from discovery to delivery.

Purdue says the new center will also support the university’s recently announced One Health initiative.

