Purdue Polytechnic to open 3rd high school in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue Polytechnic High Schools plans to expand to Marion County’s Pike Township.

That would make the fourth location statewide for the free public school network, and the third in Indianapolis.

According to a news release from Purdue Polytechnic, officials are working with a broker and the community to find a location for the new school.

Officials say it should open in time for the 2023-2024 school year.