Purdue seeks $90M from state for life sciences building

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University is seeking $90 million from the state to fund a building for cancer research and life sciences.

The Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Research Building project is part of the university’s 10-year capital plan, which was reviewed and approved by trustees on Aug. 2. The 140,000-square-foot facility will soon be submitted to the state as part of the funding request for the upcoming biennium budget.

The facility will include a new, shared space for research institutes such as the Purdue University Institute for Cancer Research and other life science research and teaching programs across campus, enhancing the connection to existing core facilities and fostering a collaborative environment among researchers, according to a release.

This project supports One Health, one of the university’s four key strategic initiatives.

“As part of the 10-year capital plan process, the university considers the appropriate sequencing and timing of a number of strategic capital projects,” said Jay Wasson, vice president of physical facilities and chief public safety officer, in a release. “We always consider the renovation of existing facilities first, but in this case, the construction of a new facility for life science research is a critical first step in a process that will lead to the transformative renovation of a number of existing facilities in the coming years.”

The Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Research Building will facilitate significant renovations across research facilities for four chemistry-related departments within the Colleges of Agriculture, Engineering, Pharmacy, and Science, thereby enhancing the entire research space portfolio.

“Advancing discoveries, especially around cancer and health, is some of the most directly impactful research we perform at Purdue,” said Eric Barker, Purdue vice president for health affairs and the Jeannie and Jim Chaney Dean of Pharmacy. “The ability to recruit and retain the very best faculty and students will advance our work in drug discovery, new advanced therapies and innovative diagnostics relevant to human health. This research connects to our One Health pillar with relevance to animal and plant health as well. In addition to advancing our land-grant research mission, these facilities play an important role in the training and education of our students engaged in research. Graduates from our research-focused programs will fulfill workforce demands associated with the growing life sciences and biotechnology sectors throughout Indiana.”

The Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Research Building is projected to cost %160 million, with $90 million requested from the state and $70 million from other funding. If approved, Purdue hopes to open the new building on the West Lafayette campus by the fall of 2028, with construction starting in spring 2026.