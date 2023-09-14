Purdue University’s official ice cream to be unveiled at football game

Students from the Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute developed ice creams that will be sold at the Sept. 16, 2023, football game against Syracuse at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue University will unveil its newly developed Boiler Chips ice cream and One Giant Scoop vanilla for football fans to buy at Saturday’s game against Syracuse at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“It’s no secret that I love a good scoop of ice cream and the Old Gold and Black,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said in a news release. “This ice cream embodies the Purdue spirit. We are thrilled to reestablish the original Purdue Creamery vanilla recipe in One Giant Scoop, while also introducing the new Boiler Chips that was developed by the FEMI team in the College of Agriculture and tested by the Boiler Gold Rush students and group leaders. Thanks to all the Boilermakers involved. It tastes like victory!”

Students from the Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute developed Boiler Chips, a caramel chocolate chip flavor, and oversaw the production of One Giant Scoop, using the original vanilla recipe from the Purdue University Creamery, which closed in 1969.

Allie Kingery, managing director of the Food Entrepreneurship Manufacturing Institute, said in the news release, “FEMI hires primarily juniors and seniors from all across the College of Agriculture. They get exposed to industry partners, they collect data and then they present the data back to the company with the support of faculty and staff that have been on the project and can vet the work that they’ve done. Very few projects happen without the support of undergraduates, and the ice cream project was totally student-led. They took it all the way from concept to production.”

The school teamed up with Glover’s Ice Cream in Frankfort, Indiana, to mass produce of the 8-ounce retail cups. A portion of Glover’s proceeds from sales of the new ice cream flavors will provide funding to food science students for professional development opportunities. The ice cream will also be sold in the Purdue Memorial Union Boilermaker Market.

No word on how the ice cream will cost.