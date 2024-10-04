Rose-Hulman begins work on $100M innovation district

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Thursday began construction on an innovation district.

Organizers say the aim is to build a hub for entrepreneurship in the Wabash Valley. Their goal is to expand opportunities for Rose-Hulman students, enhance local health care, and bring economic growth to the area.

Rose-Hulman says the new hub will cost over $100 million. It’s set to open in 2026.

This is a signature component of the recently announced $102.3 million Trails to Innovation project, backed by generous philanthropic support from Lilly Endowment Inc., various private philanthropic sources along with federal, state, and community support, including from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA), Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), and an allocation from Vigo County Council and Terre Haute City Council's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resources.

“This is a signature component of the recently announced $102.3 million Trails to Innovation project, backed by generous philanthropic support from Lilly Endowment Inc., various private philanthropic sources along with federal, state, and community support, including from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), and an allocation from Vigo County Council and Terre Haute City Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resources.

“The Innovation Grove District will offer Rose-Hulman students opportunities for hands-on internships, collaborations on real-world engineering projects through Rose-Hulman Ventures, and the chance to engage with cutting-edge health care technology at the Surgical Center for Hip and Knee Replacements.

“‘We’re excited to begin realizing aspects of our Advancing by Design strategic plan,’ said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. ‘This is a monumental occasion for Rose-Hulman that will greatly benefit our students, employees, and alumni, while further strengthening the bond we have enjoyed for the past 150 years with Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. The Innovation Grove District will provide our students with unparalleled opportunities for hands-on learning, collaboration with industry leaders, and real-world experience in entrepreneurship and technological innovation, preparing them to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.’

“Coons hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on October 3 for the Innovation Grove District – kicking off Rose-Hulman’s Homecoming Weekend and continuing a yearlong Sesquicentennial Celebration. Joining in the celebration were U.S. Senator Todd Young, Union Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Holman, and Michael Meneghini, MD, CEO of the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI) and a Rose-Hulman alum, and several state and local officials.

“‘Today’s announcement is exciting for Rose-Hulman, its students and staff, and all of Indiana. For 150 years, Rose-Hulman has been at the cutting edge of technology, ranking among the best engineering schools in the country, and producing some of our brightest minds. Innovation Grove will create more opportunities for students to build careers in our state and drive economic growth throughout the Wabash Valley,’ said Senator Young.

“The Innovation Grove District will feature:

“Rose-Hulman Ventures: A 35,000-square-foot building that will be the new home to the engineering consulting and technology design and development firm that has existed for over two decades on the Institute’s South Campus. This state-of-the-art space will also house: STEM and Robotics Education Programs, in collaboration with Vigo County School Corporation, and Sawmill Society, dedicated spaces for Rose-Hulman’s network of entrepreneurial alumni and supporters to mentor and collaborate with emerging innovators.

“Surgical Center for Hip and Knee Replacements: A 40,000-square-foot building that will house a premier facility in a partnership with Union Health and IJRI.

“5 megawatt solar farm: This renewable energy source will significantly reduce the district’s carbon footprint while promoting clean energy practices on campus.

“Innovation Trails: Designed to encourage healthy and active lifestyles within the Rose-Hulman and local communities. This trail will connect to the broader Wabash Valley trail system, offering scenic routes for walking, running, and biking.

“‘This (Rose-Hulman/Union Health/IJRI) partnership is set up to be one of the most exciting and successful in the Midwest,’ said Holman. ‘This collaboration will drive new technological advancements in the health care industry, provide hands-on experience for students and bring patients from all over the country to Terre Haute for orthopedic joint replacement surgeries.’

“Meneghini, an internationally recognized and award-winning orthopedic surgeon, researcher and educator, added, ‘This leading technological facility represents a unique collaboration fostering innovation in biomedical engineering education, research and development of the highest quality for patient care in hip and knee joint replacement. This unique facility will not only attract students, industry partners, engineers, surgeons, and patients to experience the latest advancements, it will inspire future health care professionals for decades to come.’

“Set to open in 2026, the Innovation Grove District will transform Rose-Hulman’s campus into a dynamic hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement. The district will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including modern collaborative spaces for students, entrepreneurs, and industry partners to innovate side by side. With a 5-megawatt solar farm, the district will showcase Rose-Hulman’s commitment to environmental responsibility and create a vibrant atmosphere for innovation. From its advanced engineering labs to world-class health care facilities, Innovation Grove will be a forward-thinking space where education, engineering, science, and industry converge to shape the future.”