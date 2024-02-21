Staff member found dead at Wayne Township elementary school

Maplewood Elementary School of the Wayne Township Schools district in Indianapolis is shown in May 2019. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A staff member for Wayne Township Schools was found dead just before students arrived Wednesday morning at an elementary school, the district reports.

The district’s chief communications officer, Jeannine Templeman, told News 8 that the body was found “in an area of the building that is not readily accessible to students.”

Templeman did not provide a statement from the school district located on the Indianapolis west side.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report shows 10 officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday to Maplewood Elementary School. That’s located off West Minnesota Street just west of the I-70 overpass.

The IMPD report said a man died of suicide. The man named in the report was a listed as custodian at North Wayne Elementary in a 2015 OpenPayrolls report.

An IMPD spokesman said in a late Wednesday afternoon email that the Public Affairs Office could not handle additional “non-urgent media inquiries until morning.”

News 8’s Ashley Fowler and Michaela Springer contributed to this report.

Mental health resources