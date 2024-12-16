State lawmakers react to newly passed high school diploma redesign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana state lawmakers are reacting to the massive changes coming to high school diploma requirements. The changes were unanimously passed by the Indiana Department of Education last week and now head to Attorney General Todd Rokita‘s desk for final sign off.

The newly redesigned requirements aim to address the declining number of Indiana high school seniors enrolling at higher education institutions, seniors moving into the workforce without necessary skills, and students enrolling in the military finding out they are disqualified too late.

Starting next academic year, schools can choose to require their high schoolers to earn 42 credits to turn their tassel. That’s two more than what’s needed now.

If they choose to offer the newly redesigned graduation options, students will pick one of the three pathways and earn “readiness seals” toward each. The three options include an enrollment track, an employment track, or an enlistment and service track.

As a part of their coursework, they will be required to complete 75 work-based learning hours, a reduction from the previously proposed 100 hours.

The change to the now passed redesign is one of many. The first several iterations received sweeping backlash from parents, teachers and lawmakers — including Democratic State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn.

Garcia Wilburn, who represents Indiana House District 32, says the final diploma model is a compromise, but she’s not without concern.

“It does not give enough time for school corporations to recruit additional school counselors,” Garcia Wilburn said. “Unfortunately, in our state, we have one of the worst ratios of students to counselors. It’s about 649 students to every one academic counselor.”

Republican State Rep. Michelle Davis, who represents Indiana House District 58, has long supported the initiative.

“Indiana’s high school diploma redesign is a significant step toward ensuring students graduate prepared for a rapidly evolving world and workforce,” Davis said in a statement to News 8’s Kyla Russell. “By emphasizing flexibility, academic rigor and real-world experience, these updates reaffirm our commitment to investing in Hoosier students’ development and future success. I commend the Indiana Department of Education and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner for their leadership in putting Indiana students first.”

Wilburn emphasized her gratefulness students will receive hands on learning, but questioned the impact it might have on the workforce.

“I am still considerably concerned about the ability for our workforce to handle such demands in regards to apprenticeships, internships, volunteer hours, etc.,” Garcia Wilburn said. “I was happy to see the shift in number of hours extend to the summer, so I think that buys students more time.”

Despite previous disapproval, this final plan is now fully supported by all of the state’s public colleges and universities.

The plan is set to be fully implemented at all state high schools by the 2028-2029 academic year.