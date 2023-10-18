Storytelling event to feature true tales from Indianapolis teachers

Makayla Imrie shared her story of surviving her first year of teaching at a story slam hosted by Teachers Lounge Indy and Chalkbeat Indiana in September 2019. (Provided Screenshot/Chalkbeat Indiana)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters

The infamous “teacher voice”: We all know it, and now you can hear directly from local educators about the times they may have needed to use it.

Join us for the “Don’t Make Me Use My Teacher Voice” teacher story slam from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ash & Elm Cider Co., 1301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis. The event will be hosted by Teachers Lounge Indy along with Chalkbeat Indiana and Indy Kids Winning.

Teachers Lounge Indy was formed to help early-career teachers build community, said organizer Ronak Shah. The group last hosted a story slam in 2019. Since then, many in the group have moved on and are no longer early in their careers.

However, Shah said, a current teacher encouraged him to bring the event back, so he revived it.

To attend, RSVP by reserving a seat on OpenTable at bit.ly/TeacherStorySlam.

Also, if you’re an educator and want to tell your story, contact teachersloungeindy@gmail.com.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. She also covers access to higher education and Warren Township Schools. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education.