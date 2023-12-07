Student debt canceled for Indiana borrowers

(WISH) — Nearly $2 billion of student debt has been forgiven in Indiana, according to the White House.

It says more than 35,000 Indiana borrowers have seen debt eliminated. The Biden administration released the new numbers Wednesday.

It also announced an additional $4.8 billion in student debt relief for more than 80,000 borrowers nationwide.

The debt relief comes in two categories: income driven relief forgiveness, and public service loan forgiveness.