Education

Students’ build garden to support food pantry

FORTVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Students at Mount Vernon High School are supporting local food pantries in a creative way.

They built a self-sustaining garden to grow fresh produce as part of their Jobs for America’s Graduates program.

Materials for the project were donated by many community organizations.

They’ve grown more than 150 pounds of produce, including bell peppers, zucchini, and squash.

The garden is still under development with plans to expand the types of produce it can grow.