Symphony program lets students interact with professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Side-by-Side program started in 1991 and has provided more than 1,000 talented central Indiana high school students the chance to share the stage with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Peter Vickery, violinist and acting associate concertmaster for the symphony, talked on Thursday’s “Daybreak” about what the program does for students musicians. “It’s a unique opportunity for high school students to rehearse, perform, and really interact with the professional musicians of the Indianapolis Symphony.”

Vickery himself participated in the program as a high school student. He emphasizes the lasting impact the experience can have on students. “It was one of the most amazing experiences that I had up to that point in high school.”

How to get involved

To apply, students must submit an application along with a video recording, showcasing specific repertoire, scales, and possibly a solo piece.

A preview of what’s to come

Vickery also treated viewers to a preview of what students can expect by performing part of Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, which will be featured in the February concert. His performance highlighted the caliber of the musicianship and the exciting opportunity awaiting participating students.