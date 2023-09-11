Taylor Swift-themed classes now available for online learning

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift continues to be a prominent girlboss at the forefront of music, and now, one online learning platform is promoting its array of Swiftie-themed classes.

Outschool, an online learning marketplace of thousands of classes, is offering Tay-themed classes to help kids ages 3 – 18 foster their passions and a love for learning in a variety of ways.

The classes on Outschool are created by teachers who are experts in the themes their classes cover, public relations representative Kristen Marion tells News 8.

Marion says there are a wide variety of Swiftie classes, including classes like “Let’s Draw Taylor Swift!” or learning how to play the drums through the “Taylor Swift DRUM CAMP.”

Marion also added that one of Outschool’s most popular Taylor Swift classes involved learning Spanish by singing her songs.

“I think there’s a story to be told about how kids learn best when they’re learning about things that matter to them that can then be applied to real-life application – like using fractions when baking is much more memorable than learning about fractions on the chalkboard,” Marion said.

Outschool currently has over 140,000 classes taught by independent teachers. As the classes are taught by independent teachers, the educators set their own schedules, providing flexibility for both learners and teachers.

Marion says the classes range from core subjects like math and science to extracurriculars like coding, baking, dance, social groups, and more.

For a full list of Taylor Swift-themed classes, visit Outschool’s website.