Taylor University plans to expand engineering program

UPLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Taylor University announced Monday it is expanding its engineering program.

The university says a $2 million grant will help to include a new focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. The expansion will offer a new bachelor of science degree starting in the spring.

The grant also will support students’ learning and innovation with new equipment and spaces.

The university says renovations will be completed by the end of the 2023 academic school year.

Taylor is a private, interdenominational, evangelical Christian university.

Upland is a town of 3,800 that ‘s about a 75-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.