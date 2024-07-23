The Excel Center offers opportunities for adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Excel Center is gearing up to start a new semester next week and is currently accepting enrollments for new students. This tuition-free public school for adults provides the opportunity to earn a high school diploma.

Katie Bustamante, vice president of Education for Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, explained, “The Excel Center provides in-person, direct instruction classes along with comprehensive support services like life coaching, free transportation, and childcare. Our graduates earn dual credits or industry certifications. With projections indicating that by 2030, over 70% of the workforce will require education beyond high school, our focus goes beyond just diplomas.”

Brittany Noble of News 8 asked Jeremy Atchison about the impact of his graduation.

“It’s definitely a life changer, it opened doors for me that otherwise wouldn’t have been opened and it’s all in thanks to The Excel Center. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing now,” he said.

Bustamante explained, “We place students where they are, we’ll take students at any level, and through our life coaches, we’re able to support with removing any barrier that would stand in the way of a student being successful. So we really make sure that we have earn individual approach for our students so that everyone can be successful at the Excel Center.”

“We are serving students who otherwise may be left out of a lot of opportunities and so if you know someone who needs an opportunity and just needs that chance, we’re the place for them,” she emphasized.

Atchison reflected on his experience, “It taught me to be a better person and it furthered me along in life, so when I graduated, I graduated with academic honors and a certificate in midwielding so that opened the door for me to join the union and a bunch of other jobs so without that I wouldn’t be able to do.”

Apply online to enroll.