Total solar eclipse: Some Indiana schools cancel classes; others go virtual

(WIBC) — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on Monday.

Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.

Schools canceling classes on April 8

Brebeuf High School.

Brownsburg Community Schools.

Cardinal Ritter High School.

Carmel Clay Schools.

Center Grove Community Schools.

Eastern Hancock Schools.

Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Guerin Catholic High School.

Hamilton Heights schools.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Heritage Christian High School.

Indianapolis Public Schools.

Lawrence Township.

Lebanon Community Schools.

Mill Creek Community Schools.

Monroe County Community Schools.

Muncie Community Schools.

Noblesville Schools.

Park Tudor School.

Pike Township.

Plainfield Community Schools.

Roncalli High School.

Southern Hancock County Schools.

Speedway Schools.

Wayne Township.

Zionsville Community Schools.

Schools doing e-learning on April 8