Total solar eclipse: Some Indiana schools cancel classes; others go virtual

School bus with retracting safety stop sign. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
by: Sascha Nixon, WIBC
(WIBC) — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on Monday.

Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.

Schools canceling classes on April 8

  • Brebeuf High School.
  • Brownsburg Community Schools.
  • Cardinal Ritter High School.
  • Carmel Clay Schools.
  • Center Grove Community Schools.
  • Eastern Hancock Schools.
  • Fort Wayne Community Schools.
  • Guerin Catholic High School.
  • Hamilton Heights schools.
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
  • Heritage Christian High School.
  • Indianapolis Public Schools.
  • Lawrence Township.
  • Lebanon Community Schools.
  • Mill Creek Community Schools.
  • Monroe County Community Schools.
  • Muncie Community Schools.
  • Noblesville Schools.
  • Park Tudor School.
  • Pike Township.
  • Plainfield Community Schools.
  • Roncalli High School.
  • Southern Hancock County Schools.
  • Speedway Schools.
  • Wayne Township.
  • Zionsville Community Schools.

Schools doing e-learning on April 8

  • Avon Community schools.
  • Beech Grove Schools.
  • Bishop Chatard High School.
  • Cathedral High School.
  • Clark-Pleasant Community Schools.
  • Danville Community Schools.
  • Decatur Township.
  • Franklin Township Community Schools.
  • Greenfield-Central Community Schools.
  • Jennings County Schools.
  • Martinsville Schools.
  • Mooresville Schools.
  • Mt. Vernon Community Schools.
  • Perry Township.
  • Scecina Memorial High School.
  • Warren Township.
  • Washington Township.
  • Westfield Washington Schools.

