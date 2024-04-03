Total solar eclipse: Some Indiana schools cancel classes; others go virtual
(WIBC) — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on Monday.
Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.
Schools canceling classes on April 8
- Brebeuf High School.
- Brownsburg Community Schools.
- Cardinal Ritter High School.
- Carmel Clay Schools.
- Center Grove Community Schools.
- Eastern Hancock Schools.
- Fort Wayne Community Schools.
- Guerin Catholic High School.
- Hamilton Heights schools.
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools.
- Heritage Christian High School.
- Indianapolis Public Schools.
- Lawrence Township.
- Lebanon Community Schools.
- Mill Creek Community Schools.
- Monroe County Community Schools.
- Muncie Community Schools.
- Noblesville Schools.
- Park Tudor School.
- Pike Township.
- Plainfield Community Schools.
- Roncalli High School.
- Southern Hancock County Schools.
- Speedway Schools.
- Wayne Township.
- Zionsville Community Schools.
Schools doing e-learning on April 8
- Avon Community schools.
- Beech Grove Schools.
- Bishop Chatard High School.
- Cathedral High School.
- Clark-Pleasant Community Schools.
- Danville Community Schools.
- Decatur Township.
- Franklin Township Community Schools.
- Greenfield-Central Community Schools.
- Jennings County Schools.
- Martinsville Schools.
- Mooresville Schools.
- Mt. Vernon Community Schools.
- Perry Township.
- Scecina Memorial High School.
- Warren Township.
- Washington Township.
- Westfield Washington Schools.
