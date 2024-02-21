UIndy announces $16,000 in scholarships to select Ivy Tech students

The University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College have announced the Ivy Tech Distinguished Transfer Program, which guarantees admission to UIndy for Ivy Tech graduates with a GPA of at least 3.0 and who choose to enroll at the university full-time. (Provided Photo/UIndy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis and Ivy Tech Community College announced an admissions agreement Tuesday afternoon.

The Ivy Tech Distinguished Transfer Program guarantees admission to UIndy for Ivy Tech graduates with a GPA of at least 3.0 and who choose to enroll at the university full-time

Graduates must also have retained their associate’s degree through either the community college’s “2+2 transfer” pathway or its “Transfer-as-a-Junior” pathway.

Qualifying transfer students will also earn at least $16,000 in scholarships to the university.

UIndy says that the agreement looks to provide a more accessible path to a bachelor’s degree at a private university.

The school cites a study by the Community College Research Center, which found that 33% of community college students nationally transfer to a four-year school. It goes on to say 48% of those same students earn a bachelor’s degree within six years of going to a community college.

Chris Plouff, UIndy’s executive vice president and provost, says data about the issue is alarming.

“There’s a huge difference in lifetime earnings and generational wealth potential between those who earn a bachelor’s degree and those who do not,” Plouff said. “We are proud that, by the numbers, Ivy Tech students who come to UIndy do as well or better than those who attend for four years.”

The agreement also outlines that Ivy Tech students’ credits will transfer over directly to UIndy.

Any current or future student at any of Ivy Tech’s 45 locations can qualify for the program.