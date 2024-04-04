UIndy expands transfer opportunities for Ivy Tech students

(MIRROR INDY) — Ivy Tech students now have more opportunities to transfer to the University of Indianapolis.

In February, the university announced that some Ivy Tech students will be guaranteed admission to UIndy.

Under the agreement, Ivy Tech students must have completed an associate degree in certain qualifying majors and have a GPA of at least 3.0. UIndy offers direct transfer pathways for students in 11 majors, including biology, business and social work.

These students also will be eligible for at least $16,000 in merit scholarship money from UIndy. Sticker-price tuition at UIndy is around $35,400 a year.

Last week, UIndy announced that Ivy Tech honors students will be guaranteed admission into the university’s Ron and Laura Strain Honors College. Students must have earned an associate degree and an honors diploma from Ivy Tech and at least a 3.3 GPA.

Students admitted as part of the honors transfer pathway are eligible for a separate $1,000 scholarship. Students who have an associate degree that’s not part of UIndy’s transfer pathways may still be eligible for the honors program scholarship, but not for the $16,000.

The program is an effort from UIndy to address Indiana’s lagging community college transfer rate. In Indiana, around 7% of students who started at a two-year college in 2014 completed a bachelor’s degree within eight years, according to federal data.

Nationwide, just 33% of students who start at a two-year college will transfer to a four-year college, and 48% of those who transfer will go on to earn a bachelor’s degree six years after starting at a community college, according to a study from the Community College Research Center.

“If you are an Ivy Tech student who likes the size of their class and likes the amount of support they get from professors and staff, then you are going to love your experience at the University of Indianapolis,” Ben Houston, UIndy assistant director of admissions, said in a news release.

Students who transfer under these programs will begin at UIndy as juniors. To be eligible for either guaranteed admission program, students must first apply to the University of Indianapolis as a transfer student.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact higher ed reporter Claire Rafford at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.