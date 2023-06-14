University of Evansville launches Esports competitive gaming program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Evansville announced Wednesday the launch of an on-campus Esports program starting in the fall semester.

Esports, or electronic sports, is organized competitive video gaming, which is typically played as part of a league or tournament. Organizers of the program believe it will be a promising way to attract new students and enhance student engagement on campus.

Samuel Henderson, the coordinator of the program, says it will be an honor to help UE embrace the power of digital competition.

“Together, we will nurture talent, shape champions, and pave the way for the future of Esports at the University of Evansville. Let the games begin!” Henderson said.

The center for UE’s Esports program will be located in a two-story lounge building near Schroeder Residence Hall. The building will include areas for team practice, competitive play, and open gameplay.

Renovations on the center are set to begin in June.