University of Indianapolis brings new programs, vision, online options to students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students are preparing to return to class at the University of Indianapolis on Aug. 26. This school year introduces new programs and online options for students.

University of Indianapolis President Dr. Tanuja Singh joined Daybreak on Thursday to discuss the upcoming school year

Singh is the 10th president of UIndy and just completed her first year in office. She shares a vision for the school and its impact on Indianapolis and Indiana.

“The vision for the University of Indianapolis and indeed all our vision, is that we are a relevant, responsive, impactful university. That what we are doing actually matters to the world. And that we are accessible to students, that we are available anywhere, any time – for life. We are really talking about lifelong learners here, and I believe that is a very similar vision for the state of Indiana and of course, the city of Indianapolis, as they are looking for our workforce development,” Singh said.

The school unveiled UIndy Online over the summer to help meet the growing need for post-traditional learners. The goal is to develop more stackable certificates, degree or credential programs, and expand the 2+2 pathways for Ivy Tech.

“What we are looking at is the post-traditional learner. So, somebody that has a degree, that may never have finished the full degree, that may have done a few hours, that just wants to come in and get a certificate so they can move up the organization and put that on their resume and on their LinkedIn. That is the market we are targeting with this entire division. That will give you full degrees – if that’s what you want, it will give you a credential -if that’s what you want, it will give you training – if you want, but the whole idea is flexibility,” Singh explained.

She says business leaders are looking to reskill and upskill their workforce and UIndy is answering that need. The school has unveiled Indiana’s first stackable MBA, designed for the modern workforce, where reskilling, upskilling, and retraining are necessary.

“The difference between this and a lot of other programs is that you are getting these credentials as you are getting a degree. So you don’t have to wait two years to say, ‘Oh I got my MBA in two years.’ You can get it (certificate or credential) while you are enrolled in the program and you are constantly putting it on your credentials and you’re letting employers know that you are now equipped to understand AI and advanced-level finance or leadership skills,” Singh said.

As for traditional undergrads, this school year brings a new Neuroscience concentration, a Music Industry major, and an Illustration major, along with options to double minor in subjects.

“One of the very interesting things now for the school of business is that they have introduced artificial intelligence into their entire curriculum. So every class has an A I element to it, and that’s very responsive to the needs of the market,” Singh explained.

Watch the full interview to hear more about the options UIndy offers during the 2024-2045 school year.