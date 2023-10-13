University of Notre Dame president to step down at end of current school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame president announced Friday that after a 19-year tenure, he will be stepping down from his role at the end of this academic school year.

Rev. John I. Jenkins, the university’s 17th president, said in a news release he will be returning to teaching and ministry at the university following the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

“Serving as president of Notre Dame for me, as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling. While I am proud of the accomplishments of past years, I am above all grateful for the Trustees, benefactors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who made them possible. There is much to celebrate now, but I believe Notre Dame’s best years lie ahead.” Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

Jenkins has served in the role since 2005.