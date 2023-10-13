University of Notre Dame president to step down at end of current school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame president announced Friday that after a 19-year tenure, he will be stepping down from his role at the end of this academic school year.
Rev. John I. Jenkins, the university’s 17th president, said in a news release he will be returning to teaching and ministry at the university following the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.
“Serving as president of Notre Dame for me, as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling. While I am proud of the accomplishments of past years, I am above all grateful for the Trustees, benefactors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who made them possible. There is much to celebrate now, but I believe Notre Dame’s best years lie ahead.”
Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.
Jenkins has served in the role since 2005.
“Notre Dame is and has been incredibly blessed by Father Jenkins’ courageous and visionary leadership. Together with the remarkable leadership team he has assembled, he has devoted himself to advancing the University and its mission, fulfilling the promise he made when he was inaugurated — to work collaboratively to build a great Catholic university for the 21st century. This is an extraordinarily exciting time for Notre Dame, and we are confident that the next leader will take the University to even greater heights of accomplishment.”
John J. Brennan, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees