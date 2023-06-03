Vincennes University announces new aviation and pilot training program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vincennes University announced a partnership Friday with Jet Access Flight Training to provide quality flight education opportunities to students interested in aviation.

The Jet Access/Vincennes University Professional Pilot Program, which is set to begin in Fall 2023, will allow students to take general education courses through Vincennes while taking flying courses from Jet Access.

Students in the program will still qualify for financial aid, a release made Friday about the program says. Students will also be able to take flying courses at any Jet Access location in state or out of state.

Jet Access operates 11 flight training locations, including six in Indiana.

Vincennes University Director of Aviation Mike Gehrich says in the release the university is excited to partner up for this program and is excited for the opportunities it can bring.

“Together, we are building the future workforce by offering a flexible education option that should help alleviate the shortage of pilots the industry is experiencing,” Gehrich said.