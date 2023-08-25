Search
Vincennes University trustees vote to expand Red Skelton Performing Arts Center

An artist rendering of Red Skelton museum expansion. (Image Provided/Vincennes University)
by: Associated Press
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The trustees of a southwestern Indiana university have voted to expand a performing arts center dedicated to late comic Red Skelton.

The Vincennes University Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a plan to build a 7,200-square-foot (668.9-square-meter) expansion to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.

The board voted to accept a $4 million donation from Lothian Skelton, the widow of the comic and Vincennes native, that will pay for most of the estimated $4.6 million cost of the project, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial reported.

The expanded space will be used as a gallery, an event space and new archival areas.

