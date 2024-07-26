Warren Central High School goes back to school, shifting to block scheduling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s back to school for students at Warren Central High School, and the new school year includes a different setup for classes.

About 1,000 freshmen walked through the doors for their first day of high school, and Warren Central Principal Masimba Taylor is confident they’ll get off on the right foot.

“We just believe that this year is going to be great, and that our students and staff are really going to benefit from a lot of the changes,” Taylor said.

Some of those changes this year at Warren Central include block scheduling and freshman focus on the first day of school.

Block schedules include four classes a day. More information on the high schools changes can be found at this here.

Warren Central Principal Masimba Taylor says these changes to four classes a day will help lead to a better education.

“Our goal was to provide an instructional atmosphere where students have time to engage, collaborate, ask questions, get creative, really dive into the work,” Taylor said. “And so our parents and students have asked for those things.”

Warren Township Superintendent Tim Hanson says Warren Central High School was one of the last schools in Marion County to make the switch to block schedule

Hanson echoes Taylor’s message about the changes.

“We’re super excited about giving our students more class time to go a little bit deeper into the learning, and also give them an opportunity to get out into the community to do internships, externships,” Hanson said. “So, we’re really excited about that. Something very historic this year in Warren Township is a freshman focus on the first day.”

Hanson says with the changes this school year, he knows the students will have that Warren Central Warrior mentality.

“Our seniors have had a little feel for it during the pandemic when we ran a block schedule,” Hanson said. “Our sophomores and juniors, it’s going to be new to them. We’re going to walk them through it. The first couple weeks may be a little bumpy, but they’ll get used to it. Our kids are resilient.”